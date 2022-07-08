Unorganised workers in Erode asked to register

July 08, 2022 17:47 IST

Workers in unorganised sectors were asked to register their details in the national data base e-SHRAM to help in the implementation of social security schemes.

A release said that the Union Labour and Employment Minister had launched a portal www.eshram.gov.in for registering 158 types of unorganised workers in the country. Registration can be done at the portal or through the common service centres after which they can receive their e-Shram card with the universal account number (UAN).

Registration can be done with an Aadhaar card, bank pass book and registered mobile number. Workers can continue to receive the welfare schemes even if they migrate to other places with the help of the card. If a worker with the card lost his/her life in an accident, their family will receive ₹2 lakh as compensation and ₹1 lakh for disability.

