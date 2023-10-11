HamberMenu
Unopened health centre and bad roads take a toll on residents of Ward 47 in Coimbatore

October 11, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna

An Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) that awaits inauguration and bad roads form the crux of woes faced by the residents of Ward 47, which covers parts of Rathinapuri, in the North Zone of Coimbatore city.

“It has been close to a year since the centre construction began. Even after the works were completed, the building remains locked. I have a bad knee. So, I cannot walk to the next ward every time I need immediate medical assistance,” says P. Chellamuthu, a resident of the ward.

The construction of the centre, undertaken at a cost of ₹24 lakh, began in December 2022 and was completed three months ago at Muthukumar Nagar. “We are waiting for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate this and other health centres through video conference. The centre will be open to the public soon,” Ward Councillor R. Prabhakaran said.

The centre’s premises is currently being used to segregate waste by sanitation workers and the police use it to park seized vehicles. “The new station will be inaugurated in 10 days and we will shift the vehicles,” a police officer said.

The public library situated next to the UPHC is also being used to store and segregate dry waste. “We will clear the place and shift our operations to the new office within a week’s time. We are talking to the workers to sort out the issue,” sanitation supervisor Suresh said.

Apart from this, residents are also unhappy with the roads that are dug up for what “seems to be a constant process of laying pipes and drains.”

Vallarmathi Karthik, a government school teacher residing at Rathinapuri, said, “The roads get worse during rains. The debris collected after digging are also placed on the sides and this slows down vehicular movement.”

“Contract has been given to lay roads in all the bylanes of the Ward. Within the coming month, 30 roads with bitumen topping will be completed. We are hoping to finish it before December,” the Ward’s contract supervisor Mannianna said.

