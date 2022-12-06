Unmarked speed breakers in Coimbatore pose a threat to road users

December 06, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Unmarked, unpainted and with no signs of warning, speed breakers in multiple shapes and sizes laid by the Coimbatore Corporation pose a road safety threat across the city, commuters say.

As per the Indian Road Congress (IRC), a standard speed breaker must be 0.1 m high and 3.7 m wide. These specifications are ‘scientifically’ curated to maintain the speed of an approaching vehicle to a maximum of 25 kmph. IRC mandates that the humps must be painted with black and white using luminous paint and a cautiony board should be set up 40 m ahead of the hump.

ADVERTISEMENT

A commuter claimed that outside the Regional Transport Office - Coimbatore Central on Balasundaram Road here, the speed breakers are not painted. There are no warning boards and the humps are of varying sizes.

According to Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC), almost all the speed breaks laid by the Corporation do not have luminous paint or a warning sign board as per norms. CCC secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said, “I have been repeatedly petitioning them for several years now. But no action has been taken so far.”

Many motorists met with minor accidents, especially during the night as the speed breakers were almost invisible without the retro-reflective paint, he claimed.

“Often cases are not filed in minor incidents. In major accidents, authorities write them off as rash or negligent driving. There is a lack of accountability at the local authority level,” he alleged.

He said action must be taken against the engineer or local officials responsible for laying such speed breakers that were against IRC rules under Indian Penal Code Sections 336 and 337.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said, “We will do a study on all the speed breakers in the city to check if they are as per the norms and also issue representations to the Corporation based on this.”

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body would look into the issue and take steps soon.