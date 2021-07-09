Unlock sees increased traffic on Mettupalayam-Coonoor Road

The number of vehicles entering the Nilgiris district being monitored, say officials.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

09 July 2021 00:19 IST

Local residents want the section made one-way till the road expansion works are completed

With restrictions on inter-district movement of vehicles to the Nilgiris from other parts of the State being lifted, traffic along Mettupalayam-Coonoor road has become much heavier over the last week. Contributing to traffic coming to a standstill along sections of the route is road expansion work taking place along the National Highway.

Local residents, many of whom are returning to the district after the ease in travel restrictions to the district, want the section made one-way till the road expansion works are completed.

R. Charles, a traveller from Coimbatore who came to Coonoor to visit his family, said the district administration could also divert traffic from Udhagamandalam to Mettupalayam via Kotagiri Road to reduce traffic flow via Coonoor.

Officials from the National Highways wing of the State Highway Department said the road expansion work was only being carried out between Coonoor and Marapallam where sections of the road were being expanded from seven meters to ten meters.

“There was a traffic jam along the route on Wednesday due to a tree fall, but the volume of traffic is still quite manageable as the tourist spots in the district are yet to be opened,” said the official, adding that the route could be made into one-way if the volume of traffic increased in the coming weeks.

The officials said the number of vehicles entering the district was being closely monitored, and that the issue had been brought to the attention of the district police and the district administration.

There was only a few pinch-points for traffic due to the roadwork, and that there was no major disruption to traffic flow along the stretch.