University Grants Commission’s move to allow private colleges offer online courses opposed

Association of Self-financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges of Tamilnadu has opposed the University Grants Commission’s move to allow private colleges to offer online courses. In a release, the Association president Ajeet Kumar Lal Mohan said the UGC had cited increase in the gross enrolment ratio as the reason for allowing private colleges ranked in the top 100 in the NIRF list in the last three years or with a minimum CGPA of 3.26 to offer the online courses. The Association objected to this move because it would the leave the society with graduates lacking in skill and quality, for education was not only about acquiring a degree. It was a combination of perfection, excellent, teaching, learning , infrastructure, research and innovative practices. The UGC’s decision would lead to the situation where candidates who had done graduate programme in colleges would be treated on a par with those who had completed graduate programme online. It was surprising that UGC, a body supposed to improve quality of education and create a qualified pool of graduates, had tried to dilute quality by the move. This would lead to more unemployment, Mr. Mohan argued and added that in a State like Tamil Nadu with a gross enrolment ratio of 51.4 such a move was not needed. And, in due course universities and colleges would lose relevance.