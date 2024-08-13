Universities, colleges in Coimbatore make a mark in NIRF 2024 ranking

Universities and colleges in Coimbatore have made their presence felt under specific categories in the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) 2024 ranking, by getting listed in the first 100 institutions.

The ranking was on the basis of five parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcome; Outreach and Inclusivity, and Peer Perception.

Under the category ‘Agriculture and Allied Sector’, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, has been placed at sixth position, with a score of 64.92 out of 100. In the newly constituted category ‘State Public University’, Bharathiar University has secured the eight position with a score of 65.27.

Among the State universities in Tamil Nadu, Bharathiar University is ahead of University of Madras (12), Bharathidasan University (16), Alagappa University (17), Periyar University (25), Annamalai University (31), Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (37) and TNAU (49).

In the overall category, Amritha Vishwa Vidyapeetham is at the 18th position with a score of (63.81). In ‘Dental’ the institution has the 14th spot with a score of 58.98, and in ‘Pharmacy’ at 13th position with a score of 68.07. PSG College of Pharmacy is at the 58th spot with a score of 48.08.Under ‘Management’ category, Amritha Vishwa Vidyapeetham has the 28th spot with a score of 57.40, and PSG College of Technology takes the 80th spot with a score of 47.13.

Under ‘Universities’, the institution takes the seventh spot with a score of 65.73. Bharathiar University is ranked 26 in this category with a score of 57.26. In ‘Research Institution category’ it has been ranked 33rd with a score of 50.38. Under this category, Bharathiar University has been placed at 41st position with a score of 46.79.

Under ‘Engineering’, Amritha Vishwa Vidyapeetham is at 23 (61.29), followed by PSG College of Technology (67 and 47.92), and Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology (83 and 46.53).

Under ‘Medical’ category, PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research has been ranked 41 with a score 53.11

The icing on the cake is the performance of Coimbatore colleges at the national level. Nine out of top 100 colleges in the country are in Coimbatore.

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women is at the seventh position, and first among colleges in Tamil Nadu, with score of 72.09. It is ahead of Loyola College in Chennai, which is at eighth position (70.74).

The other Coimbatore colleges in top 100 constitute PSG College of Arts and Science (11 and 69.06), Sri Krishna Arts and Science College (37 and 58.22), Kongunadu Arts and Science College (52 and 55.91), Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science (56 and 55.64), and Government Arts College, Coimbatore (67 and 54.54), Dr. NGP Arts and Science College (75 and 53.93), Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science (82 and 53.14), and Dr. S.N.S. Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science (94 and 52.08).

