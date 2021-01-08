Unity among Nilgiris communities proves communalism will not work as political mobilization strategy in South, says N. Ram

UDHAGAMANDALAM

08 January 2021 14:49 IST

N. Ram, director, The Hindu Group of Publications, was speaking at an event to release the special calendar on ‘Indigenous Badagars of the Nilgiris’ organized by the Nilgiri Documentation Centre in Udhagamandalam on Friday

Highlighting the harmonious relationships between the different indigenous groups of the Nilgiris, N. Ram, director, The Hindu Group of Publications, said that such unity proved that communalism would not work as a political mobilisation strategy in south India.

Speaking at an event to release the special calendar on ‘Indigenous Badagars of the Nilgiris’ organized by the Nilgiri Documentation Centre in Udhagamandalam on Friday, Mr. Ram said that there were many “attractive features in the social life of the Badagas,” including basic equality between men and women in the community and the fact that there was no dowry system.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that communalism was being used by Hindutva groups as a political mobilisation strategy in other parts of India, Mr. Ram said that there was no chance for such ideologies to take root in southern India. “The Badagas have had good relationships with other communities who live in the district, such as the Todas and the Kotas,” he said.

Nilgiris MP, A. Raja, who was another special guest at the event, said that the Badagas of the district had had progressive laws within their communities for hundreds of years prior to the introduction of Anglo-Saxon jurisprudence in India. “When Babasaheb Ambedkar tried to introduce the Hindu Code in the 1950s, he was defeated in his efforts to ensure that women had the right to divorce, right to adopt and the right to inherit. However, the Badagas have had these progressive laws in their community for thousands of years,” said Mr. Raja, who spoke of the “uniqueness” of the Dravidian family of languages, and quoted C.N. Annadurai’s maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha in 1962.

“I belong to the Dravidian stock. I am proud to call myself a Dravidian. That does not mean that I am against a Bengali or a Maharashtrian or a Gujarati…I say that I belong to the Dravidian stock and that is only because I consider that the Dravidians have got something concrete, something distinct, something different to offer to the nation at large,” he said quoting Mr. Annadurai.

Venugopal Dharmalingam, honorary director of the Nilgiri Documentation Centre (NDC), spoke of the history of the Badagas as well as of John Sullivan, considered to be the founder of the modern Nilgiris. “The Badagas have been vilified by claims over the last 200 years that we are from Mysore. The NDC has been working for many decades to dispel these false claims and misconceptions,” said Mr. Dharmalingam. He also added that the NDC has played a vital role in highlighting the contributions of he colonial administrators of the district, such as John Sullivan, and W.G. McIvor, the founder of the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam.

Mr. Dharmalingam said that the Badagas have been demanding that they be included among the list of Scheduled Tribe communities in Tamil Nadu, and said that the community had been added to the United Nations’ International Mountain Partnership, which will help in the protection of the Nilgiris and support their claims for inclusion into the list of Scheduled Tribe communities.