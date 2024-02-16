GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

United Farmers’ Front stages protest in Krishnagiri

February 16, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
United Farmers’ Front staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Friday.

United Farmers’ Front staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 Rallying behind the protesting farmers of Delhi, United Farmers’ Front under the All India Kisan Sabha staged a protest demonstration pledging solidarity with the farmers protests in Delhi. The Left-affiliated farmers front staged the demonstration raising slogans against the BJP-led Union government for its use of force against the protesters. The farmers demanded that the government pay heed to the demands. On a day when farmers launched their “Delhi Chalo” march against the BJP led Union government, demanding legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price(MSP) for their produce, the farmers association here rallied their support by way of protest demonstration.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.