United Farmers’ Front stages protest in Krishnagiri

February 16, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Rallying behind the protesting farmers of Delhi, United Farmers’ Front under the All India Kisan Sabha staged a protest demonstration pledging solidarity with the farmers protests in Delhi. The Left-affiliated farmers front staged the demonstration raising slogans against the BJP-led Union government for its use of force against the protesters. The farmers demanded that the government pay heed to the demands. On a day when farmers launched their “Delhi Chalo” march against the BJP led Union government, demanding legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price(MSP) for their produce, the farmers association here rallied their support by way of protest demonstration.