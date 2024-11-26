 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

United Farmers Front stage protest demonstration in Krishnagiri

Updated - November 26, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
The United Farmers Front staged a protest demonstration in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. 26 November 2024.

The United Farmers Front staged a protest demonstration in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. 26 November 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The United Farmers Front staged a protest demonstration near the new bus stand on Tuesday, where they raised several; demands including legislation for a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the complete write-off of farm loans.

Among their key demands was the implementation of an MSP that includes 50% of production costs, backed by legislation to guarantee this calculation. They also demanded a waiver of all farm loans and called for policy-level interventions to prevent farmer suicides.

The protesters criticised amendments to the Electricity Act and opposed the move to implement prepaid smart meters. They also called for the expansion of crop and livestock insurance through public sector banks to safeguard farmers against financial risks.

The demonstrators urged the government to include families excluded from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and sought the release of pending wage arrears under the scheme. They demanded an increase in daily wages to ₹600 and the extension of workdays to 200 days per year.

Additionally, the Farmers Front demanded a monthly pension of ₹10,000 for farmers over 60 years of age. The group emphasised the need for farmers’ explicit consent in land acquisition projects, proper implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and improved land acquisition and rehabilitation policies to support project-affected farmers.

Published - November 26, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.