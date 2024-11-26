United Farmers Front stage protest demonstration in Krishnagiri

The United Farmers Front staged a protest demonstration near the new bus stand on Tuesday, where they raised several; demands including legislation for a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the complete write-off of farm loans.

Among their key demands was the implementation of an MSP that includes 50% of production costs, backed by legislation to guarantee this calculation. They also demanded a waiver of all farm loans and called for policy-level interventions to prevent farmer suicides.

The protesters criticised amendments to the Electricity Act and opposed the move to implement prepaid smart meters. They also called for the expansion of crop and livestock insurance through public sector banks to safeguard farmers against financial risks.

The demonstrators urged the government to include families excluded from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and sought the release of pending wage arrears under the scheme. They demanded an increase in daily wages to ₹600 and the extension of workdays to 200 days per year.

Additionally, the Farmers Front demanded a monthly pension of ₹10,000 for farmers over 60 years of age. The group emphasised the need for farmers’ explicit consent in land acquisition projects, proper implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and improved land acquisition and rehabilitation policies to support project-affected farmers.