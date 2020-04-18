Unions demand action against industries

The Coimbatore district mill workers and engineering workers unions affiliated to AITUC have appealed to the State government to take action against industries that are not paying full wages to the workers during the lockdown period.
The unions pointed out that according to the government directions, the industries should pay full wages to the workers for the lockdown period.
But many units had not paid full wages for March. The Labour Department had not taken action against such industries.
Further, if the industries opened on April 20, the workers should not be forced to return to work, the unions said.
The industry managements should organise transport facilities for all workers as public transport would not be available.
The industries should take the measures required to ensure health and safety of the workers when they returned to work, the unions said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.