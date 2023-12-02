Union seeks action against Salem Periyar varsity administration

December 02, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Salem

The Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take action against the Periyar University administration.

The executive committee meeting of the union was held here which was presided over by its president Kanivannan and was attended by Association of University Teachers vice-president Thirunavukkarasu, and PUEU general secretary Sakthivel. The meeting urged the Periyar University administration to regularise the temporary staff.

Speaking to the reporters, PUEU legal advisor I. Elangovan said that without getting permission from the Higher Education Department, the university administration started a non-governmental private company. The company has four directors, including Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan, and Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel.

They registered the company by giving the university address, which is shocking. It is against the rules. The university is consistently defying the Higher Education Department’s directives. So, the government should take stern action against the varsity administration. An inquiry commission should probe this.

Similarly, the inquiry committee constituted by the government to inquire into alleged irregularities at university should complete its inquiry soon and take action against erring officials, Mr. Elangovan added.

