Union Ministers doing politics in the name of review meetings, alleges CPI(M) leader

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 16, 2022 21:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan addressing at a public meeting in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday alleged that the Union Ministers were doing [BJP] party work in the name of holding review meetings in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Balakrishnan told reporters, to contest five or six seats in Tamil Nadu, the BJP deployed three Union Ministers for each constituency.

He alleged that the BJP was triggering religion and language problems. It was reported that in the central educational institutions, Hindi would be the medium of instruction and English would be removed gradually. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke about controlling the population based on religion he alleged. The State government should not give permission for the RSS march on November 6, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The two factions of the AIADMK need the BJP support. So they are not even condemning Hindi imposition,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app