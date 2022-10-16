Union Ministers doing politics in the name of review meetings, alleges CPI(M) leader

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan addressing at a public meeting in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday alleged that the Union Ministers were doing [BJP] party work in the name of holding review meetings in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Balakrishnan told reporters, to contest five or six seats in Tamil Nadu, the BJP deployed three Union Ministers for each constituency.

He alleged that the BJP was triggering religion and language problems. It was reported that in the central educational institutions, Hindi would be the medium of instruction and English would be removed gradually. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke about controlling the population based on religion he alleged. The State government should not give permission for the RSS march on November 6, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The two factions of the AIADMK need the BJP support. So they are not even condemning Hindi imposition,” he said.