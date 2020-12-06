Union Minister visits Salem Steel Plant

The Union Minister of State for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, visited the Salem Steel Plant here on Sunday and held discussions with the officials

Mr. Kulaste, along with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Sundar Lodge junction.

Later, the Minister visited the Salem Steel Plant and inspected the plant premises. Members of the Salem Steel Plant Employees’ Union presented a memorandum to the Minister and requested the Centre to reconsider privatising the plant.

The Union requested the Minister to initiate measures to waive of the interest burden on the plant that emerged due to commercial borrowings towards project expansion and modernisation in 2010.

The Union requested setting up of a solar plant of 50MW to tap renewable energy. It also demanded revival of plan to set up Special Economic Zone for Stainless Steel Industries to promote wider application of the metal.

The Union also appealed to the Minister to grant permission for new recruitment at the plant, extension of ₹ 50 lakh insurance cover to Steel Plant workers who succumbed to COVID-19 and job on compassionate grounds for kin of workers who died of the viral disease.