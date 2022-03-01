Union Minister visits power loom units and textile institute in Coimbatore

Dharsana Vikram Jardosh emphasises the importance of technical textiles in boosting the economy of the country

Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Almost 1.33 lakh looms in Tamil Nadu have been upgraded under the Central Government’s In-situ upgradation scheme and ₹171.26 crore released under the scheme across the State, said a press release from the Regional Office of the Textile Commissioner here.

In Somanur cluster, 76,193 looms were upgraded under the scheme and ₹91.21 crore released. The financial support extended by the government under the scheme covers 60 % of upgradation cost of plain power looms.

Union Minister of State for Textiles Dharsana Vikram Jardosh on Tuesday visited some of the power loom units in Somanur that had benefitted from the In Situ Upgradation Scheme and also the Common Facility Centre for power loom units. She interacted with the weavers and head of the common facility. The common facility centre, which is run by a special purpose vehicle, provides preparatory services at subsidised rate, the press release said.

The Minister later visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management (SVPISTM) where she reviewed the institute operation and its expansion plans and addressed the students on opportunities in the textile sector.

The Minister emphasised the importance of technical textiles in boosting the economy of the country and internationalising the Indian technical textile industry. She encouraged the students to become entrepreneurs and innovate new textile products. She reiterated the need for practical knowledge and encouraged the students to visit various textile clusters, particularly in Surat and in the north eastern States, the release said.

The Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Job Working Power loom units Owners’ Association appealed to the Minister for 50 % subsidy to install new indigenous rapier or air jet looms from the existing shuttleless looms and to continue with the Power Tex Scheme with 20 % increase in bench mark price.