Union Minister urges officials to expedite works funded by Centre

Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi taking a look at a photography exhibition on development works in Namakkal on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Union Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, participated in a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The Minister interacted with the officials about the implementation of Union Government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Make In India, Atal Pension Yojana, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, in Namakkal district.

Ms. Annpurna urged the officials to expedite the works funded by the Union Government.

Later, she handed over welfare assistance to beneficiaries, including work orders for seven beneficiaries under the Housing For All scheme, ₹ 9.65 loan for four beneficiaries to start businesses, and identity cards for five beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The Minister inspected a day care centre at Namakkal South Government Higher Secondary school, and an oil mill at A.S. Pettai, which was started from a loan sanctioned under the Mudra Scheme.

The Minister visited a forest created by the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme workers at Veesanam village and inspected the photo exhibition organised by the Rural Development Department. After that, the Minister inspected a sago mill at Athanur.

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, Rajya Sabha Member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, and officials participated in the meeting.