Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights advantages of ONDC

‘Through Open Network for Digital Commerce, MSMEs and start-ups can harness opportunities provided by digital advancement’

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will enable customers to engage with sellers of their choice seamlessly, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, said here on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Invest India, he explained the importance of ONDC network, which has the potential to break barriers and empower customers. The present e-commerce platforms are restrictive and favour products of the platform developers’ choice. Through ONDC, MSMEs and start-ups can harness opportunities provided by digital advancement, in connecting with their customers.

On suggestions about diversification and expansion to newer economies such as Japan for textiles, the Minister said the Textile Ministry would support such endeavours. He also urged the industry members to mentor projects done by students in institutions such as NIFT and added that the institutions, in turn, could train and conduct workshops for skill development of employees. He also assured steps to address the need for integrating multiple accreditations required by the pump industry.

Kamal Bali, deputy chairman, CII Southern Region, said the CII was coming out with “Coimbatore NXT”, an initiative to make industries in and around Coimbatore competitive, and to make the district an attractive destination for investments.

CII Tamil Nadu vice-chairman Shankar Vanavarayar and CII Coimbatore chairman Prashanth spoke about the special needs for industrial development and capturing global markets.