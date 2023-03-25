Union Minister participates in Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam roadshow in Salem

March 25, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Salem

Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Jardosh participated in the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam roadshow held in Salem on Saturday.

Organised by the Gujarat State government and Union Government, the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam is to be held on the lines of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. At the roadshow held from Pattai Kovil to Ammapet in Salem, the officials explained the significance of the 15-day programme that is expected to begin on April 17 in Gujarat.

Ms. Jardosh said that with Salem being a major hub for the textile industry in Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra Tamils had played a key role in the local cuisine, weaving and dyeing of fabrics.

The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam will provide an opportunity for the students, academics, artists, and businessmen to learn about the history of Saurashtra and its relationship with Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the Union Minister said.

Gujarat State Minister for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma said that the Saurashtras in Tamil Nadu have a rich history and culture that was unique to the region. “The Sangamam is aimed at honouring their contributions and to preserve the rich heritage of Saurashtrians who share so much in common with both Tamil Nadu and Gujarat,” the Minister said.

A series of roadshows have been organised in Chennai and Madurai in connection with the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam. In addition to Salem, more roadshows will be organised in Dindigul, Paramakudi, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, and Tiruchi, he said.

Later, the Union Minister inspected the Salem Railway Junction and inquired with the officials about the facilities there. Ms. Jardosh also interacted with the weavers at Shevapet and in Pattai Kovil locality.