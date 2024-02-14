Union Minister of State L. Murugan to contest for Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh, says Annamalai

Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan will contest for the Rajya Sabha MP seat from Madhya Pradesh, State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party K. Annamalai told reporters here on Wednesday.
February 14, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Coimbatore
