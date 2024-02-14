GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister of State L. Murugan to contest for Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh, says Annamalai

February 14, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan will contest for the Rajya Sabha MP seat from Madhya Pradesh, State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party K. Annamalai told reporters here on Wednesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.