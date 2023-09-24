HamberMenu
Union Minister lauds Isha Gramotsavam in Coimbatore for breaking caste barriers

September 24, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur attended the Isha Gramotsavam during the games’ finale at the Adiyogi, Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Organised by Isha Outreach, the event aimed to bring together rural sports and culture, unite communities and empower women.

Mr. Thakur, in his address, lauded the event for breaking caste barriers, empowering women, and rejuvenating rural communities.

“Isha Outreach’s recognition as a National Sports Promotion Organisation signifies the growing impact of Isha Gramotsavam, drawing support from sports icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Olympic medallist Rajavardhan Singh Rathore. The initiative continues to bridge social divides, empowering rural India through the spirit of sports and unity,” a press note released by the organisation said.

