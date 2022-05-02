Union Minister inspects Aavin dairy in Erode

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan inspected the Aavin dairy unit at Chithode here on Monday.

Mr. Murugan along with officials inspected the cold storage facility and production of byproducts like ghee, milk powder and various other products.

The Minister interacted with the authorities here and inquired about the quantity of milk procured from cooperative societies, hygienic production practices and sale of products.

The Minister later held interaction with Commissioner of Milk Production and Dairy Production G. Prakash, District Collector H. Krishnanunni, and BJP MLA C.K. Saraswathi.