Union Minister inaugurates new stoppage at Rasipuram Railway Station

July 06, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister L. Murugan flagging off a train at the Rasipuram Railway Station on Thursday.

Union Minister L. Murugan flagging off a train at the Rasipuram Railway Station on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L. Murugan inaugurated a new stoppage at the Rasipuram Railway Station on Thursday.

The Rameswaram-Okha-Rameswaram (train no. 16733/16734) weekly express trains, the MGR Chennai Central-Palakkad (train no. 22651) daily express train, and the Nagercoil-SMVT Bengaluru (train no. 17236) daily express have been provided stoppage at the Rasipuram Railway Station on an experimental basis.

Mr. Murugan inaugurated the stoppage by flagging off the Okha-Rameswaram (train no. 16734) weekly express on Thursday. Salem Divisional Railway Manager Pankaj Kumar Sinha honoured the dignitaries.

The dignitaries thanked the railways for providing the stoppage and requested that more trains should stop at Rasipuram and Namakkal. They also suggested that more passenger amenities, particularly lifts, should be provided at the Rasipuram Railway Station. The stoppage of trains at Rasipuram would be greatly beneficial for people as they would have easy access to train services, they added.

Earlier, Union Minister Murugan opened an One Station, One Product (OSOP) stall at the Rasipuram Railway Station. Rasipuram is known for ghee, and the OSOP stall in the railway station offers locally produced ghee.

Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj, S. Karthikeyan, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination), M. Boopathiraja, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Anith Prakash, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, and other railway officials and staff participated in the function.

