Union Minister inaugurates new rake for NMR service

July 15, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - METTUPALAYAM

Coinciding with the 18th year completion of UNESCO certification of Nilgiris Mountain Railway, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on Saturday inaugurated a new rake for the NMR service by flagging off Mettupalayam - Udhagamandalam special train (No. 06171) at the Mettupalayam railway station.

The new rake has coaches with better aesthetics, braking system, and safety features. The new-design coaches have wider doors and larger windows offering a better view, increased leg room, and improved seating facility. The suspension design has been improved with roller-bearings to make travel more comfortable.

A public announcement system has been provided in the new-design coaches featuring interiors made of aluminium composite material.

Mr. Murugan also inaugurated a new booking office constructed at a cost of ₹1.24 crore. With wide circulating-cum-parking area of 2,500 square metre, the building has three counters, including one for differently-abled persons. Two automatic ticket vending machines have been installed at the new building to enable passengers book unreserved tickets by themselves.

The Minister said in his address that the demand put forth earlier by Mettupalayam MLA A.K. Selvaraj to increase the number of coaches for the Coimbatore - Mettupalayam train from eight to 12 will be considered favourably by the Railway Ministry.

Escalators and lifts will be installed at the Mettupalayam station as ₹10 crore has been sanctioned to upgrade facilities under the Amrit Bharat scheme. Coonoor and Ooty railway stations have also been sanctioned the same amount for the purpose. A separate sanction of ₹15 crore has been made by the Railway Ministry for track modernisation, he said.

The 151st year of Mettupalayam Railway Station will be celebrated on August 30 and 31, Mr. Murugan said.

Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division Pankaj Kumar Sinha said the NMR train services have been fostering tourism and economic growth.

In his address, Mr. Selvaraj sought reduction in the ticket fare of the Mettupalayam - Coimbatore MEMU service from the existing ₹30 to the pre-COVID rate of ₹10, and extension of express trains bound for Coimbatore till Mettupalayam for bringing about the desired economic growth through tourism-related activities.