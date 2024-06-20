Union Minister calls for apology from CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should publicly apologise for the deaths in Kallakurichi, said Union Minister L. Murugan in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Mr. Murugan told the media that Thursday was a black day in the political history of Tamil Nadu and the deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor was unacceptable. Alleging that the DMK government supported sale of illicit liquor, he said the DMK promised prohibition if it came to power. But the number of liquor outlets had increased in the State.

The Chief Minister had not visited Kallakurichi because he was unable to face the affected people. The allies of the DMK had not spoken anything because they were reluctant to speak against the government.

The Minister concerned should resign and the DMK government should take full responsibility for the deaths, he said.

