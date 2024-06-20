GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister calls for apology from CM

Published - June 20, 2024 11:29 pm IST -  COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should publicly apologise for the deaths in Kallakurichi, said Union Minister L. Murugan in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Mr. Murugan told the media that Thursday was a black day in the political history of Tamil Nadu and the deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor was unacceptable. Alleging that the DMK government supported sale of illicit liquor, he said the DMK promised prohibition if it came to power. But the number of liquor outlets had increased in the State.

The Chief Minister had not visited Kallakurichi because he was unable to face the affected people. The allies of the DMK had not spoken anything because they were reluctant to speak against the government.

The Minister concerned should resign and the DMK government should take full responsibility for the deaths, he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.