Union Minister alleges irregularities in implementing Centre-sponsored schemes in T.N.

June 30, 2023 - Salem

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy on Thursday said he had found irregularities in the implementation of Central government-sponsored schemes in Tamil Nadu.

“Recently, I inspected the construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), water tap connections given under the Jal Jeevan Mission and provision of LPG gas connections in Madurai and Dindigul districts. We found irregularities and corruption at many places. We will investigate and submit reports to the State government and the Union Ministries concerned,” he told reporters at the Namakkal BJP office.

Earlier, he inspected the construction of a micro composting centre at Kosavampatti, a village panchayat building and an anganwadi building at Vallipuram, and houses under the PMAY and water tap connections given under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Rasampalayam. Later, he chaired a meeting with officials at the Namakkal Collectorate to review the implementation of the Central government-sponsored schemes. Collector S. Uma, District Revenue Officer (DRO) M. Manimegalai, MP A.K.P. Chinraj and officials from various departments participated.He said that he came to Tamil Nadu to participate in the party meeting related to the nine-year achievements of the BJP government.

Answering a question on the Opposition parties’ meeting in Patna, he said, “In 2019, a similar attempt was made. But the parties were unable to announce the Prime Ministerial candidate. They will never succeed. No one recognises these parties in the country and they had lost power in many States.”

