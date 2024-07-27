GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Budget: DMK cadre stage protest against Centre in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Published - July 27, 2024 09:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
DMK cadre staged a protest against the Centre for neglecting Tamil Nadu in budgetary allocations, in Coimbatore city on Saturday.

DMK cadre staged a protest against the Centre for neglecting Tamil Nadu in budgetary allocations, in Coimbatore city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

Thousands of DMK cadre staged protests in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Saturday against the Centre for neglecting Tamil Nadu in budgetary allocations.

In Coimbatore, the protest led by DMK MP representing Coimbatore Ganapathy Rajkumar was held at Tatabad in the city. The cadre demanded that the Centre stop forthwith differential treatment of States ruled by non-BJP parties.

In Tiruppur district, the protest was conducted at two locations. Pollachi DMK MP K. Eeswarasamy led the protest in Tiruppur city. At Dharapuram, the protest was spearheaded by Tiruppur South district secretary L. Padmanaban.

