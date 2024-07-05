Union Bank of India conducts women leadership development programme

Union Bank of India conducted in Coimbatore recently a “Women Leadership Development Programme” to address gender diversity in leadership in the bank.

Chaired by A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the the bank, the event deliberated on issues such as low representation of women in leadership roles, breaking mindset barriers, staggering disparity in participation of women in promotion process. She emphasised on the need for women mentoring other women, breaking stereotypes and promoting gender diversity at all levels in the bank.

A press release said the bank has taken key initiatives for women’s advancement such as mentorship programme for women employees in junior cadre, professional counselling services for personal and professional growth, and specialised training programmes to promote inclusivity.

Conference held

More than 1,000 students pursuing CA (Chartered Accountant programme) took part in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s (ICAI) national conference for students held in Coimbatore on Friday. The two-day event has knowledge and networking sessions for students. Former chairman of the Institute Ramaswamy said the conference would give students insights about latest developments in the field of accounts and taxation, including incorporation of technology such as ChatGPT and AI.

As of now 10 lakh students pursue CA under ICAI and 40% of them are women. With the order from SEBI that all listed companies must have a woman director, many opportunities have opened up for women pursuing CA, he said.