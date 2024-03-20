ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified vehicle in Erode knocks down two young men from Kerala

March 20, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - ERODE

Both young men were killed on the spot in the accident that took place on the Salem – Coimbatore National Highway near Chithode, police said

The Hindu Bureau

Two young men from Kerala were killed on the spot after their motorcycle was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on the Salem – Coimbatore National Highway near Chithode in Erode district on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The victims were identified as Manjumaniyappan, 26, and Hanixavier, 25, both from Kothapalayam in Kerala. Police said both were proceeding towards Salem, when the accident took place near the Government College of Engineering (formerly I.R.T.T).

“We believe their vehicle may have crossed the median and entered the opposite lane of the road where it was hit by a speeding vehicle,” said a police officer. In the impact, both suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. Their bodies were taken to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai. Efforts are on to trace the vehicle.

