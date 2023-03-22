Huts occupied by jaggery unit workers in Namakkal set on fire

March 22, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

Unidentified persons set fire to huts occupied by workers of a jaggery unit at Jedarpalayam in Paramathi Velur Taluk on March 22. The fire destroyed the huts and three tractors parked in the unit.

On March 15, a few huts at Saralaimedu, where migrant workers and other workers are staying, were set on fire and the police arrested one person. Five others who attacked migrant workers at a market in Kabilarmalai were also arrested.

Early Wednesday morning, unidentified persons set fire to huts located on a jaggery unit owned by Duraisamy, aged 57. In the impact the huts and three tractors parked were damaged completely and Mr. Duraisamy sustained burn injuries. He was admitted to a private hospital in Namakkal. Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel extinguished the fire. Workers were away when the incident took place.

Collector Shreya P. Singh and Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan inspected the spot. More than 200 police personnel are posted in the area for security while special teams are formed to nab the accused.