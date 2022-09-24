Unidentified persons set fire to a BJP functionary’s car in Erode

This is the second incident reported in Erode District in the last two days

The Hindu Bureau Erode
September 24, 2022 13:42 IST

Unidentified persons set fire to a car of a BJP functionary near Sathyamangalam in Erode District, Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Unidentified persons set fire to a car of a BJP functionary near Sathyamangalam on September 24, 2022, police said.

According to the police, the car belonged to Siva Sekar (55) of Punjai Puliampatti near Sathyamangalam in Erode district, a former BJP propaganda cell president of Punjai Puliampatti municipality. He runs a travel agency with five cars and an auto and parks the cars in a vacant land near his house. On Friday night, he parked a car on that land and at around 1 a.m., a nearby resident called him and said his car was on fire.

Immediately, he alerted the Sathyamangalam Fire and Rescue Service, and the fire fighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. But the car was damaged completely. On recieving this information, BJP cadres gathered on the spot.

The Punjai Puliampatti police has registered a case and are investigating further. The police verified CCTV footage in the locality and identified two youths passing through the road at the time of the incident, and suspect that the duo might be involved in the incident.

On Thursday night, unidentified persons had hurled petrol and diesel packets inside a furniture shop owned by a BJP functionary in Moolapalayam and tried to set it on fire. This is the second incident reported in Erode District in the last two days.

