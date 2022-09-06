Unidentified persons place stone and iron on railway track in Salem

Unidentified persons placed a small piece of rock and an iron piece weighing four kg over a railway track on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, some local residents found rock and iron pieces in the railway track at Thinnapatti in Salem district and alerted the pointsman, Arun.

He rushed to the spot immediately and removed the rock and iron pieces from the track and alerted the police.

The Salem Railway Police and the Deevattipatti Police came to the spot and inquired. The police are verifying CCTV footage in the surrounding areas. As no train passed through the track, accident was averted.