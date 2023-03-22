ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified persons hurl molotov cocktails at a house in Paramathi Velur, in Tamil Nadu

March 22, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

Police are verifying the CCTV footages in the area. An inquiry is on to ascertain the reason behind the attack.

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons hurled four molotov cocktails at the house of a former panchayat president in Kabilarmalai block in Paramathi Velur, in Namakkal, in the early hours of Wednesday (March 22.)

Police said V. Vaidhiyanathan, 50, and his wife Poongodi, 40, former Vadagarai Attur panchayat president, were sleeping in their house. At 1.30 a.m., miscreants hurled four molotov cocktails at their house in which the bottles exploded. Since the windows were closed, the fire did not spread inside the house. On hearing the noise, the couple came outside and the miscreants escaped.

Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalaiarasan inspected the house and held inquiries. A sniffer dog was pressed into service. Police are verifying the CCTV footages in the area. An inquiry is on to ascertain the reason behind the attack.

