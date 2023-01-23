ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified persons hurl molotov cocktails at a house in Gobichettipalayam

January 23, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons hurled molotov cocktails at a house of a daily wager in Gobichettipalayam here in the early hours of Monday.

Police said Shanmugam (47) was living with his family at Soundapur Ganapathipalayam. At 5.30 a.m., unidentified persons hurled two molotov cocktails at his house of which one bottle exploded. Shanmugam alerted the Gobichettipalayam police who inspected the spot. No damage was reported. Police suspect that the attack could have happened due to enmity. They are verifying the CCTV footages in the area. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US