Unidentified persons hurl molotov cocktails at a house in Gobichettipalayam

January 23, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ERODE

Unidentified persons hurled molotov cocktails at a house of a daily wager in Gobichettipalayam here in the early hours of Monday.

Police said Shanmugam (47) was living with his family at Soundapur Ganapathipalayam. At 5.30 a.m., unidentified persons hurled two molotov cocktails at his house of which one bottle exploded. Shanmugam alerted the Gobichettipalayam police who inspected the spot. No damage was reported. Police suspect that the attack could have happened due to enmity. They are verifying the CCTV footages in the area. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service.