Unidentified persons decamp with valuables from two houses in Coimbatore city

December 27, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police are on the lookout for unidentified persons who decamped with valuables from two houses in the Coimbatore city.

The police said that C. Ramesh (37) of Neelikonampalayam near Singanallur had left for Tiruchi along with his family members on Saturday. On Monday, when his neighbour went to check the house, she found the front door lock broken open. She informed Ramesh, who rushed to his house and found that nearly 36.75 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹ 13,000 cash were stolen. He lodged a complaint at the Singanallur police station.

In the second case, G. Sukumar (34) of Brindhavan Nagar near SITRA lodged a complaint with the Singanallur police that unidentified persons had broken open the door of his brother’s house at SIHS Colony on Saturday and decamped with 20 grams of gold jewellery, 180 grams of silver jewellery, and cash ₹ 25,000.

The police registered two different cases under Sections 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code and are on the lookout for the accused.