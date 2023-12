December 21, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Salem

Two unidentified persons damaged a government bus windshield in Salem in the wee hours of Thursday. The bus, headed for Salem from Tirupattur, had reached Ayothiyapattinam when two people on a two-wheeler hurled stones at the rear of the bus, damaging its windshield. No passengers were injured in the incident. Chinnasamy, who rode the bus, alerted Ammapet police, who arrived at the spot and, after verifying CCTV footage in the locality, registered a case and are investigating.