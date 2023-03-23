ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified man found dead with burns

March 23, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified man was found dead with burns in a dumping site near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The police said a man aged between 30 and 45 was found dead in a dumpyard which is about 3 km away from Periyanaickenpalayam town.

The police conducted an inquest and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem. A senior police officer said the body was autopsied on Thursday and the preliminary post-mortem findings did not indicate any sign of struggle or involvement of others in the death. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. The identity of the deceased was not ascertained yet.

