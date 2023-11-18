ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified animal kills four sheep in Erode

November 18, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified animal killed four sheep at a village near Chennampatti in Ammapettai block here on Saturday. Papathi, 50, of Sanisandai village owns five sheep. On Friday evening, she tied the sheep at the shed near her house and went to sleep. In the morning, she found the sheep dead. On information, officials from Chennampatti Forest Range in Erode Forest Division inspected the spot. The village is located near the forest boundary and villagers suspect that a wild animal could have killed the sheep. Forest officials said that the animal could be identified after examining the pug marks in the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US