Unidentified animal kills four sheep in Erode

November 18, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified animal killed four sheep at a village near Chennampatti in Ammapettai block here on Saturday. Papathi, 50, of Sanisandai village owns five sheep. On Friday evening, she tied the sheep at the shed near her house and went to sleep. In the morning, she found the sheep dead. On information, officials from Chennampatti Forest Range in Erode Forest Division inspected the spot. The village is located near the forest boundary and villagers suspect that a wild animal could have killed the sheep. Forest officials said that the animal could be identified after examining the pug marks in the area.

