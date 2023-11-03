Unidentified animal kills four goats in Erode

November 03, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ERODE

An unidentified animal has killed four goats at a farm in Sathyamangalam taluk on Friday.

P. Ravichandran of Bharathi Nagar in Chikkarasampalayam village owns cattle and goats. In the morning, Sathyamangalam Forest Range office received information that goats at his farm were killed by an unidentified animal in the night. Forest staff and veterinarian inspected the spot and found the injuries were not caused by animals. Also, pug marks of animals were not found in the area.

Forest Department staff said the goats could have been attacked by dogs. A carcass of the goat was left on the spot and two camera traps were placed at the spot to identify the animal. The village is located 3.8 km away from Guthiyalathur forest area boundary.

