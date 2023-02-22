Unhappy over transfer, Armed Reserve policeman threatens to end life in Krishnagiri

February 22, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Unhappy over his arbitrary transfer, an Armed Reserve policeman threatened to jump off a cell phone tower near the Armed Reserve Force grounds in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. Eventually, he was convinced to climb down by his co-workers.

Manivel, posted as a writer at the Armed Reserve police force, had voiced his grievances in a video purportedly shared by eight others, who were issued transfer order on administrative grounds early February.

According to him, he along with eight others were transferred from Salem circle to Coimbatore circle on administrative grounds on February 9. “Usually, transfer on administrative grounds is issued only if a wrong has been committed.” Confused over the reasons for the transfer, the policemen had met the Inspector General of Police in Coimbatore thereafter. “The IG asked us why would the Superintendent of Police (SP) recommend their transfer if they had done no wrong. He also asked us to meet the SP and find out the reasons.”

According to Manivel, the aggrieved policemen met Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur and submitted a petition.

“We have worked for 10 years without blemish. Why should we be transferred that too outside of our circle,” he asked.

When contacted, SP Saroj Thakur replied that the transfer was on “administrative grounds”.

The Hindu also contacted the IG West Zone Sudhakar on the intervention for the policeman but was yet to receive a response at the time of this report.

