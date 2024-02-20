GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril scheme in Talavadi

February 20, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

As part of “Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril” scheme, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara along with senior officials of various departments will inspect various development schemes in Talavadi from 9 a.m. on February 21 to 9 a.m. on February 22.

Under the scheme, Collectors and senior officials will spend 24 hours in one taluk on the fourth Wednesday of each month and review government initiatives and projects, a release said. They will carry out field inspections, inspect projects and government offices, receive petitions from the people and ensure government services reach them without delay. The Collector would be receiving petitions from the people between 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Tahsildar office in Talavadi, it said.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.