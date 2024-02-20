Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril scheme in Talavadi

February 20, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - ERODE

As part of “Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril” scheme, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara along with senior officials of various departments will inspect various development schemes in Talavadi from 9 a.m. on February 21 to 9 a.m. on February 22.

Under the scheme, Collectors and senior officials will spend 24 hours in one taluk on the fourth Wednesday of each month and review government initiatives and projects, a release said. They will carry out field inspections, inspect projects and government offices, receive petitions from the people and ensure government services reach them without delay. The Collector would be receiving petitions from the people between 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Tahsildar office in Talavadi, it said.