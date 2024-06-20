Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril, Krishnagiri collector camps in Krishnagiri block

Collector K. M. Sarayu inspected “Sezhipppu,” the compost yard processing waste from the Solid Waste Treatment plant in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

The inspection was part of the Collector’s Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril programme, during which the municipal administration also highlighted the end use of the compost generated from municipal waste. The Krishnagiri municipality generates 11 tonnes of biodegradable waste and 11.09 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste. A total of 22.09 tonnes of waste is converted into organic compost and sold to farmers and the public for ₹1 per kg.

Focusing on waste management, the Collector inspected the Kattiganapalli panchayat and Periyar Nagar, instructing the municipal staff to clear the garbage piled on the roadside. The municipal administration was directed to set up a mini roadside park at the garbage site.

Earlier, Collector Sarayu had inspected Kengeleri village, where she interacted with the public and checked if the street lights were functioning, if the drinking water supply was consistent, and if supplies in the fair price outlets were issued on time. Village residents requested concrete road and sewer drains, and Ms. Sarayu directed the Block Development Officer to immediately carry out field inspections and commence the works.

On Wednesday night, Ms. Sarayu had inspected the main bus stand in Krishnagiri, where she reviewed the sanitation of the feeding room for women. She also directed municipal staff to maintain cleanliness in the bus stand.

