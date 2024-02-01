Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril: Collector inspects govt. schemes in Mettupalayam

February 01, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Inspections at Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown, fair price shops, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Depot, schools, police station and agricultural extension centre in Mettupalayam town and an assessment of the reach of government schemes in surrounding villages were carried out on Thursday by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati as part of the Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril initiative.

All top officials accompanied the Collector during the inspections under the initiative meant to determine the impact of government schemes and carrying out spot-redressing of public grievances, by camping in the town for a day.

The Collector scrutinised stock position of rice at the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and the commodities at the fair price shops. The other places inspected by the Collector and the entourage of officials included veterinary hospital, underground sump, and primary agricultural cooperative credit society at Sirumugai.

The Collector distributed benefits under welfare schemes and land patta orders during the inspections at 19 villages including Sikkadasampalayam, Nellithurai, Karamadai, Thekkampatti, Kemmarampalayam, Velliankadu, Odanthurai, Bellathi, and Irumbarai

In Tiruppur district, Collector T.Christuraj inspected Netaji Ground, works for linking of water canals, assessment of solid waste management by Udumalpet Municipality, sale of vegetables at Uzhavar Sandhai, and Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society at Kurichikottai.

The Collector also visited Pallapalayam Panchayat Union Middle School to test the quality of food provided under the Chief Minister’s Morning Breakfast Scheme, and had tea along with conservancy workers in Pallapalayam before inspecting a Public Distribution System outlet in Udumalpet town.

