Unfortunate that CM supported farm laws: Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday questioned how Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who calls himself a farmer, supported the legislations.
Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said the Congress was the first in the country to condemn the Central government for introducing the farm laws following which many State governments had passed resolutions against the laws.
“It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister had supported the law,” he said.
Asked about the Chief Minister during his election campaigning focusing on the 2G spectrum scam blaming the DMK and the Congress, Mr. Alagiri said that no investigation agency had proved in the court that any wrong was committed. “It is fabricated one and taken up only during election,” he added.
He said that the party’s election manifesto would highlight opposition to the farm laws, need to strengthen the public distribution system, abolition of NEET, development of MSMEs and to implement M.S. Swaminathan Commission recommendations. Mr. Alagiri said that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi would visit Erode on January 24.
