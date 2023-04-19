Unfinished roads and water woes trouble Vilankurichi residents

April 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Roadworks in Cheran ma Nagar that have been stalled allegedly since the local body elections in March 2022 and inadequate water supply in summer are major concerns for roughly 18,000 residents of Vilankurichi under Ward 22.

A shopkeeper in the lane opposite the Cheran ma Nagar No. 4 bus stand claimed that after the polls, the road was left as it is with initial works carried out nearly two years ago.

“The area is always dusty due to the unfinished work. It is specifically tough for conservancy workers who struggle to move their pushcarts for collection here,” he said.

He claimed that the culverts dug in the area were cleaned only once a month and the leaks from houses that overflow on the roads were left unattended for over six months.

G. Samshudeen, AIADMK secretary of the ward, claimed the reconstruction of the Cheran ma Nagar Road was sanctioned in 2019 and 70% of the works were over, but further developments were halted for over two years.

Further, roads in Ezhil Nagar and Malar Avenue, dug for laying drinking water pipes under the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, need to be relaid, too. The work in Sri Ambal Nagar began recently after three years, he stated.

N.R. Ravisankar, an RTI activist and a resident said, “After repeated petitioning, laying works on the road connecting the third bus stop of Cheran ma Nagar and Vilankurichi road via Kumudham Nagar was initiated recently.”

The re-laying was inaugurated by Minister V. Senthibalaji on March 25, but work started only this week, he said.

An official in the Corporation’s engineering department said a combined proposal to resume road works across wards including Cheran ma Nagar under the Nagarpura Salaigal Membattu Thittam (NSMT) was submitted and will be taken up soon.

Water woes

Mahadevi (name changed), a resident at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board Coimbatore Housing Unit on Vilankurichi Road, said that the water supply was once in every three days for an hour each day in the older portions where pipes were laid when the Vilankurichi was a gram panchayat. This service is not regular and the water flow is very slow, she alleged.

Meanwhile, in a few added parts supply is only once in every 10 days, which is tough to manage during summer. “We avail of water from private water tank services for ₹2,000 or in bullock carts for ₹200. Houses with borewells cost more rent, so we cannot move there. Supply under TWAD Board’s AMRUT has also not been initiated,” she said.

Refuting the claims, another official in the civic body said water was supplied to newer areas once every week and that there may be a glitch in the motor causing the slow flow in the older areas. “We have not received any information from TWAD Board regarding supply from Pilloor I for the added areas here. Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) project, the supply will meet demand. Also, people must not use drinking water for washing, bathing, cleaning etc., and use borewell water instead.”

Mr. Samshudeen said an underground drain system must be installed in this ward. Moreover, there are over 30 open reserve sites and many parks in this ward that need fencing and regular maintenance. No new streetlights were added since 2021 in this ward, he said.