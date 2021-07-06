Uneven road surface from Kurichi to Eachanari, a risk to motorists

Coimbatore

06 July 2021 00:32 IST

Motorists using the road from Kurichi to Eachanari have been facing the risk of accidents for more than a year now because of the uneven level of the road.

The two-lane road, measuring seven metres wide, was widened in to a 10 metre stretch a few years ago.

According to an official from the National Highways (NH) Department, Central government sanctions funds once in five years for the renewal of roads. Since the seven-metre-wide stretch was laid first, funds were given for re-laying it.

The officials thus re-laid the road for seven metres and left the remaining three-metre portion unattended.

“There is almost two inch difference in the height of the road on the same side as only part of it is re-laid. There have been several accidents involving two-wheelers,” said P. Nallathambi, president of the Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association. Similarly, when the road was widened, there are many places where it joins the side roads and these joints are also not on the same level, he added.

The issue was pointed out at the recently held district-level road safety committee meeting.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said that the re-laid portion should have been levelled with the remaining part of the road.

“We will take it up and the official concerned should be made accountable. It is unimaginable that such mistakes happen on an NH road,” he said.

An official of the State Highways (NH) Department said the road would be levelled wherever there is a problem. Funds were given only to re-lay part of the road and not for the widened area, he said.