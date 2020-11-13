Unemployed youths asked to start new enterprises

The district administration has called upon unemployed youths to start new enterprises as subsidy is available for them under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP) scheme.

In a release, Collector C. Kathiravan said the maximum project cost of ₹ 10 lakh for establishing manufacturing unit, service or business enterprises was enhanced to ₹ 15 lakh from October. The subsidy under the scheme was increased from ₹ 1.25 lakh to ₹ 2.5 lakh and youngsters, who had submitted their projects after February 14, 2020, were eligible to get the increased subsidy.

The release said the applicant’s maximum family income should be ₹ 5 lakh per annum, and the applicant should have completed Class 8 and should be in the age group of 18 to 35. For a specific group of people, the maximum age limit was 45 years. Eligible youths can visit www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in/uyegp and apply for the subsidy along with copies of educational qualification, ration card, project proposal, community certificate and nativity certificate.

The application form should be submitted to the General Manager, District Industries Centre, SIDCO Premises, Chennimalai Road. For details, contact the District Industries Centre at 0424 – 2275283 and 2275440, the release added.

