Understanding rodents through the Nilgiris long-tailed mouse

The study of an “endangered” species of long-tailed mouse in the Nilgiris could help researchers in identifying population of other endemic rodents and small mammals that are being affected by changing land-use patterns and habitat loss in the Western Ghats.

The Nilgiri long-tailed mouse, Vandaleuria Nilagirica Jerdon, is described as a “beautiful, soft-furred mouse – with a very long tail,” and a typical member of the species is around four inches in length, said researchers. Previously believed to be a sub-species of the Asiatic long-tailed tree mouse, it is now generally considered to be a different species altogether, and endemic to the Western Ghats.

Due to being a shy, nocturnal animal, very little is known about the health of the population in the Western Ghats, like many other species of rodents, said R. Brawin Kumar, a wildlife researcher, who has been part of a campaign to bring about more awareness among the public about small mammals, such as the Madras hedgehog and the critically endangered Elvira rat, which is now believed to be inhabiting only a small portion of the Yercaud Hills.

“Due to a lack of research into species like the Nilgiri long-tailed mouse, we have almost no idea whether these species are being lost to habitat destruction, climate change or other unknown threats. It’s imperative that they are first identified, and the habitats protected, or we may one day lose them to extinction without even realising it,” said Mr. Kumar.

N. Moinudheen, an independent wildlife researcher who published a paper on the record of the Nilgiri long-tailed mouse near Coonoor, said that the species prefers evergreen forests and bamboo thickets.

“They are very-rarely sighted due to their size, being nocturnal and extremely shy,” he said, adding that recent records point to the species being more common in Coonoor and along the lower Nilgiri slopes.

Species of rats, mice and shrews are not very extensively studied, said A. Samson, a research scholar based in the Nilgiris. He said that due to these animals being classified as “vermin,” there are almost no protections for endemic rodent species.

“They are extremely challenging to study. But unless these species are first identified, we could lose them to extinction without even understanding the reasons for their decline,” said Mr. Samson, adding that he and a team of researchers are working on capturing shrews and rodents inhabiting human habitations and farmlands outside reserve forests.

“Hopefully, such efforts will help us in identifying the population trends of species like the Nilgiri long-tailed mouse,” said Mr. Samson.