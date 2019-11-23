Underprivileged children take theirmaiden flight to Coimbatore

Twenty-five underprivileged children from various homes in Chennai flew down to Coimbatore on Friday for a one-day trip around the city.

The trip, titled ‘Vaaname Ellai – Sky is the Limit’, was organised by social organisation Raindropss in association with VGP Ulaga Tamil Sangam and Park Group of Institutions. Aravind Jayabal, founder and creative head of Raindropss, and music director A.R. Raihanah, Goodwill Ambassador of Raindropss, were present at the Coimbatore International Airport to welcome the children, a press release said.

Chief executive officer of Park Institutions Anusha Ravi, chairman of VGP World Tamil Sangam V. G. Santhosam, organic scientist Sultan Ahmed Ismail, and singer Velmurugan too were present at the airport to welcome the students. The tourists also included two visually-challenged children and a transgender woman, the release said.

Following a trip to various tourist spots in Coimbatore, the children were served lunch and dinner by Hotel Annapoorna. They returned to Chennai by train on Friday night. The flying experience would help the students get an exposure of the outside world, Mr. Jayabal said in the release.

Upon reaching Chennai on Saturday, the students would be part of a beauty pageant titled ‘Ramp for Cause’ presented by Naturals and Sathyabama University at VGP Golden Beach Resort. The children would be groomed by experts to walk the ramp along with celebrities, the release said.